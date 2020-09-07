New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a three-month extension for all retiring doctors and medical specialists under the age of 60 as the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the state continues to rise. Also Read - Unlock 4.0: Taj Mahal And Agra Fort Open Its Gates For Tourists From September 21 - Read SOPs

The Chief Minister has asked the Chief Secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and lab assistants, a statement from CM Amarinder Singh's office read.

Notably, Punjab's COVID-19 situation has deteriorated over the past one month and the Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy central teams to strengthen public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID patients.

As of Sunday evening, Punjab’s COVID-19 tally reached 61,527, with 15,870 active cases. The state has registered a total of 1,808 deaths.

Meanwhile, the CM has also directed the state police chief to crack down on rumour-mongers spreading misinformation among people about the COVID-19 pandemic through social media.