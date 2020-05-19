New Delhi: The Head priest, along with another priest, of the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, was on Tuesday arrested during a police raid for repeatedly raping two women kept in illegal confinement. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 in Punjab: Auto, Taxis Allowed to Ply in Non-Containment Zones - Read Full List of Services Resumed in State

According to police reports, the incident came to light when a member of the PC Commission lodged a complaint alleging the same. The priests had kept the two women in illegal captivity inside the temple premises.

Taking cognisance, the Amritsar Police dispatched a team headed by SP Amandeep Kaur and DSP Gurpartap Singh Sahota to conduct a search and rescue the victims.

A case was registered later for rape and illegal detention under Sections 376, 346, 379, 509/34 of the IPC on the basis of the women’s complaints. Further interrogation is being conducted and more details on the confinement are awaited.