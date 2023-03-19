Top Recommended Stories

Suspension Of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Extended In Punjab Till Monday

Published: March 19, 2023 12:00 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Chandigarh: In order to prevent any untoward incident in case of the arrest of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who has been declared a ‘fugitive’, the police along with CRPF personnel on Sunday conducted flag marches across Punjab. In the interest of public safety, the government extended the suspension of SMS and mobile Internet services, except the voice call, till Monday noon.

Published Date: March 19, 2023 12:00 PM IST

