Suspension Of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Extended In Punjab Till Monday

Chandigarh: In order to prevent any untoward incident in case of the arrest of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who has been declared a ‘fugitive’, the police along with CRPF personnel on Sunday conducted flag marches across Punjab. In the interest of public safety, the government extended the suspension of SMS and mobile Internet services, except the voice call, till Monday noon.

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 20 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety: Dept of… https://t.co/rQKCP9QxRG pic.twitter.com/ggTr1qk8M2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

