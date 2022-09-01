Chandigarh: The days of standing in queues to get certificates related to birth, death, caste and others are gone. You can now get these documents among 283 others simply over WhatsApp or E-mail. The Punjab Government has issued a notification approving the digitising of 283 citizen centric services. “Applicants will now be able to receive these certificates with signatures directly through WhatsApp or e-mail,” said Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.Also Read - Caught On camera: Punjab Pastor's Car Set on Fire After 'Forced' Conversion Charge

“These services are related to caste, birth, death and residence certificates, marriage services, arms renewal, and backward area certificate among others. Earlier, people had to queue up at Sewa Kendras every time they needed these signed certificates with a hologram. Now the applicants will get the certificates with digital signatures while sitting at home and they can make copies of it according to their needs,” the minister said. Also Read - Amit Shah Instructs Delhi Police To Make ‘Forensic Investigation’ Mandatory For Crimes With Over 6 Years In Jail

“In addition, 93 services can be applied online at home without the need to visit the service centre,” he added. Also Read - 82-Year-Old Man Found Living With Son's Body For 4 Days in Mohali House; Rescued

He also asked deputy commissioners to continuously monitor the functioning of Sewa Kendras and get feedback from people.