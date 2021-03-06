Night Curfew in Punjab: Taking preventive measures against the rising cases of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Friday imposed night curfew in four districts of the state. The districts where the night curfew has been imposed include Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Notably, these night curfews will be in place till further order. The night curfew will remain in place in the districts from 11 PM to 5 AM. Also Read - Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Govt Rushes Central Health Teams to Maharashtra, Punjab | Key Points

However, the orders to impose night curfew came after Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation with all DCs, district police chiefs and civil surgeons through a video conferencing.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had earlier in the day said the order will be effective from Saturday till further directions.

What’s Open:

Factories running on 24-hour shifts

Services on medical emergency

Relaxation for people returning after travelling in buses, trains or flights

What’s Closed:

Market

Shopping mall

Non-essential services

Gathering

After imposing the night curfew, the chief secretary in a tweet urged people to get themselves vaccinated and to continue to follow the COVID-appropriate behavior. Last month, the Punjab government had authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose the night curfew in coronavirus hotspots if needed.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks. Jalandhar reported 242 cases on Thursday, 134 cases on Friday and 154 on Saturday, promoting the district authorities to take this decision. SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur on Saturday reported 156, 85 and 137 cases, respectively.

Punjab on Saturday reported 1,179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 187,348 cases. Twelve more deaths took the fatality count to 5,910.