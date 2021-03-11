Night Curfew in Punjab: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the district administrations of Patiala and Ludhiana on Thursday imposed night curfew in both districts. Issuing order, the district administration said that the restrictions on movement will be enforced between 11 PM and 5 AM beginning from March 12. The new restrictions will apply until further orders. Also Read - Maharashtra: 44 Students Test COVID Positive at a Hostel in Latur District, Undergoing Treatment

During the night curfew, the police and Army personnel on duty, government employees on duty, essential services, medical emergency will be allowed.

The development comes as Ludhiana has seen its infection numbers quadruple in a week. On Thursday, Ludhiana reported 186 fresh infections and four more deaths, taking the district's infection numbers to 32,793 and 1,576 deaths.

Earlier in the day, night curfew was imposed Patiala from March 12. Issuing an order, the state government said that the night curfew will be in place from 11 PM to 5 AM. However, the state government exempted essential services, government officials and medical emergency services from the purview of the curfew.

The development comes as 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab and the the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996 in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 22,697 in the Union Territory. No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours in the city. The death toll stands at 357. The number of active cases rose from 816 on Wednesday to 859 on Thursday in Chandigarh.