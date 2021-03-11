Chandigarh: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Thursday imposed night curfew in Patiala from March 12. Issuing an order, the state government said that the night curfew will be in place from 11 PM to 5 AM. However, the state government exempted essential services, government officials and medical emergency services from the purview of the curfew. Also Read - Maharashtra: After Nagpur, Lockdown to be Imposed in More Areas in 2-3 Days, Says CM Thackeray

The development comes as the state on Wednesday reported 1,422 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 1,92,040. Seventeen more fatalities took the death toll from the disease to 5,978 in the state.

The number of active cases also increased from 8,522 on Tuesday to 9,402 on Wednesday. A total of 496 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,76,660.

The state’s health bulletin stated that there are 20 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 176 are on oxygen support. A total of 52,63,900 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

In the meantime, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed deep concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases and directed strict observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. The administrator directed that a special drive should be conducted by police to ensure that social distancing is properly maintained at restaurants, shops and markets.