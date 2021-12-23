New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across Punjab after 2 people were killed and several left injured in a blast inside a Ludhiana District and Sessions Court complex on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site. Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything and added that the investigation was underway. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the Punjab government over the same.Also Read - 2 Dead, 3 Injured in Blast at District Court Complex in Ludhiana

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Punjab on the explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex: Sources pic.twitter.com/6yxpQo8vmo — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story

As per the reports, the blast took place at 12:22 pm inside a bathroom on the second floor of the building.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said visited Ludhiana to take stock of the situation. “A blast took place in Ludhiana I am going straight to Ludhiana”, Channi told reporters in Chandigarh.

Explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets injured persons at the hospital pic.twitter.com/y3aXlo99Oz — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

“Some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert”, CM said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Our forensic team has reached. Ours is a border state, so we cannot rule out anything, including the possibility of external forces, as they never want Punjab to be stable; the whole state is on high alert”.

Randhawa also visited the hospital to meet the injured patients from the Ludhiana District Court explosion.

“Patients have minor injuries. One of them said the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell. Pakistan doesn’t want us stable,” Deputy CM told reporters.

On being asked about the explosives, Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya reportedly said, “Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, and central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert.”

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads of the NSG has reached the Ludhiana blast site to analyze the kind of explosives used.

Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 23, 2021