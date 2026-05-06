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Punjab on High Alert after explosions near Amritsar cantonment, outside BSF HQ in Jalandhar

Punjab on High Alert after explosions near Amritsar cantonment, outside BSF HQ in Jalandhar

A high alert sounded in Punjab following two blast-like incidents occurred within hours in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Tuesday night.

Punjab on High Alert after explosions near Amritsar cantonment, outside BSF HQ in Jalandhar | Image: vicdeo grab - X

Punjab on High Alert: Punjab on High Alert: Two back-to-back blasts on Tuesday rocked Punjab’s Jalandhar and Amritsar cities and alerted police and security agencies. One of the blasts occurred near Border Security Force (BSF) establishments in Jalandhar, and another explosion occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar. As per the preliminary investigation, a scooter parked outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar suddenly caught fire and exploded. Another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Both blasts put the state on high alert. Punjab Police and central agencies rushed to the spots and initiated an investigation.

Jalandhar Blast

The explosion occurred near the BSF headquarters at BSF Chowk. A parked scooter caught fire and exploded in the busy locality. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle caught fire moments after the explosion. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

In the CCTV footage, flames can be seen erupting instantly from the vehicle and debris scattering across the road. A man can also be seen standing near the scooter, who runs away soon after the blast.

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According to Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, investigation is underway and it’s too early to draw conclusions. “Prima facie, the facts are that a scooter parked here caught fire. We are still verifying the situation on the ground,” she said.

According to news agency PTI, police have identified the scooter rider, he has been identified as 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh. As per relatives, Gurpreet works as a deliveryman.

On Tuesday evening, when Gurpreet approached his parked scooter, it suddenly caught fire.

Amritsar Blast

Hours later, another explosion occurred in the Khasa area outside an Army camp located near BSF establishments. According to preliminary investigation, a motorcycle-borne assailant allegedly hurled a grenade outside the Army camp. Notably, the area, where the blast took place, situated around 15 kms from the Attari-Wagah border.

What Did The Police Say About The Incidents?

According to Amritsar Rural Police SP Aditya Warrier, the blast occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm outside the Army camp. Police and Army personnel rushed to the spot. “We are verifying the exact details. Forensic teams are also at the site and all aspects are being examined,” he said.

Opposition Slammed AAP Government

As soon as the news of the blasts broke, the Opposition parties started targeting the ruling AAP government.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja said that the “explosion” near the BSF headquarters is deeply alarming.

In an X post, he said, “A blast in a delivery scooter in a crowded area exposes a serious collapse of law and order. Punjab is a sensitive border state; such incidents raise grave national security concerns. Yet, while the AAP-led Punjab government is busy parading its MLAs before the President, the BJP-led Centre is equally distracted and failing in its responsibility to ensure security. People deserve safety, not political theatre.”

Forensic Team Visited Spots

Forensic teams and dog squads visited the areas at the site as part of the investigation.

Kaur said the man is cooperating with the investigation and his statement has been recorded.

One being asked about whether the incident could be part of a conspiracy, Kaur investigation is underway, and it was too early to draw any conclusions.

“We cannot confirm anything at the moment. We are investigating from all angles. If any new details emerge, we will share them,” she was quoted by PTI.

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