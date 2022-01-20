Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Unemployment, endemic drug abuse, mafias that control the liquor and sand trade, farm debts, and depleting groundwater are some of the serious issues that have always haunted the state of Punjab. In 2017, the people of the state reimposed their faith on Amarinder Singh which paved way for the Congress to usher back to power with handsome majority. The party came to power with a thumping majority, winning 77 of the 117 Assembly seats. The election saw a triangular fight with a new entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), coming into the State’s political arena.Also Read - Charanjit Singh Channi Likely to Win From Chamkaur Sahib, Amarinder From Patiala, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll

With the term of current assembly ending in March, the election commission announced the dates for the assembly elections. The voting for the 117-members assembly will be held one phase on February 14, 2022. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022, announced the chief election commissioner.

Before the state casts its ballot, India's most trusted news channel, Zee News conducted National's last opinion polls with DesignedBox to sense the mood of the people of the state. According to the survey, the state is heading to a hung assembly with AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively.

Here are some of the big takeaways from the survey:

Zee Opinion Predicts Hung Assembly for first time in Punjab

AAP to emerge as single largest party with 36-39 seats

The survey predicts a massive lose in the vote share of the Congress party

Opinion Poll predicts 35 to 38 seats for the Grand Old Party

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) likely to win 32-35 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to grab 4 to 7 seats

In Malwa, AAP will gain in vote share and emerges ahead of Congress

Shiromani Akali Dal ahead of Congress in Majha region

Shiromani Akali Dal fares well in Doaba region with 9-10 seats

Incumbent Chief Minister Charajit Singh Channi emerges as most preferred choice for the top job

69 is the majority mark in Punjab and no party seems to be close as per Zee Opinion Poll

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.