Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: With Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 scheduled to be held on February 14, 2022, Zee news, India's most trusted channel teamed up with DesignBoxed to sense the mood of the people and their preferred candidate for the top post. According to the survey, incumbent CM Charajit Singh Channi is predicted to retain the top post with 35 per cent vote share. However, 22 per cent voted for Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Vote Share Below:

Capt. Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress) 4%

Navjot Singh Sidhu (CONGRESS) 4%

Bhagwant Mann (AAP) 23%

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) 22%

Charanjit Singh Channi (CONGRESS) 35%

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) 12%



With the Aam Aadmi Party announcing that its Sangrur MP, Bhagwant Mann, is its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, and the Congress, on the other hand, endorsing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's claim to the post if the party returns to power.

Besides Channi and Mann, Sukhbir Badal, leading the Akali Dal-BSP coalition, Amarinder Singh in an alliance that includes the BJP, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, still pushing his own CM candidature, are in the fray.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) last week announced the dates for the assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for the 117-members assembly will be held one phase on February 14, 2022. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March.

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 14

Counting of votes: March 10

2017 Assembly Polls Scenario

n the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 5, 2021, to January 16, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.