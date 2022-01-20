New Delhi: Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll on Thursday. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress had won 77 out of 117 total seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came in second, winning 20 seats and forming the official opposition in Punjab, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance had managed to get 18 seats.Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi Emerges As Most Preferred CM Candidate

Punjab Opinion Poll | Key Findings

Hung Assembly Likely

Despite a massive lead in vote share and number of seats, AAP may not get an absolute majority in Punjab. Of the total 117 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win 36-39 seats, while Congress may secure the second position with 35-38 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal is expected to bag 32-35 seats while BJP is nowhere in the race, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. Also Read - Malwa (Punjab): AAP Races Ahead of Congress With 28-30 Seats, Congress 19-21 As Per Zee Opinion Poll

Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Punjab's Doaba: SAD Likely to Get 9-11 Seats, Congress May Win 7-8 Seats

Who’s the First Choice For CM Post?

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is preferred by 31 per cent voters as CM in 2022 polls. Interestingly, this number corresponds to the headcount of Dalit population in Punjab. AAP’s Bhagwant Mann got the support of 24% of participants, while Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is preferred by only 5 per cent. Arvind Kejriwal is preferred by 11 per cent voters and Sukhbir Singh Badal is the choice of 22 per cent voters.

Overall Tally: AAP to Get 33% Vote Share In Punjab

According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to get a 33% vote share, SAD 26%, BJP+ 6%.

AAP to Emerge as Single Largest Party in Malwa

Out of 69 seats in the Malwa region, the AAP is likely to emerge as the single largest party with 28-30 seats. The Congress and SAD are predicted to finish at second and third position with their tally dropping to 19-21 seats and 13-14 seats respectively. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Others are expected to settle with 2-3 and 02-04 seats respectively.

Most preferred CM in Malwa

For the chief ministerial post, Bhagwant Mann may give a tough fight to incumbent CM Channi in Malwa as 24% of respondents believe that AAP leader can helm the position. Channi, on the other hand, remained the first choice with 31% of people extending their support to him.

With 36% Vote Share, AAP Likely to Lead in Malwa, Congress Trails Behind

In 2017, Congress had garnered 37% vote share, while SAD and AAP had received 26% and 27% vote share respectively. However, this time AAP is expected to make a massive gain with 36% vote share, followed by Congress with 29%. SAD, BJP and Others are projected to get 26%, 04% and 05% vote share respectively.

SAD to Emerge as Largest Party in Doaba

In the Doaba region, SAD is likely to lead over Congress and AAP in terms of the total numberof seats. While SAD is expected to bag 9-11 seats, Congress is expected to win 7-8 seats Doaba region. AAP and BJP are expected to get 03-04 seats and 01-02 seats respectively.

Channi Popular CM Choice in Doaba

Incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was the first choice for the top post with 35% of respondents favoring him, while 23% of respondents were in favour of Bhagwant Mann (AAP). 22% of respondents favoured SAD’s Sukhbir Badal, followed by AAP’s Kejriwal. Only 04% of the people believed that Congress’ Navjot Sidhu can helm the top position.

SAD Ahead of Congress in Doaba in Terms of Vote Share

In the Doaba region, SAD is likely to lead with a whopping 33% vote share, followed by Congress with 30%, while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is likely to gain momentum with 25% vote share. BJP+, and others are expected to get 7% and 5% vote share respectively.

Congress, SAD May Get 9-10 Seats Each In Majha

Of the total 25 seats in Majha, SAD and Congress both are predicted to win 9-10 seats each, while AAP is likely to win 5-6 seats. The BJP is expected to get win 1-2 seats.

Channi Most Preferred CM In Majha

In Punjab’s Majha region, a majority of the respondents nearly 32% want Charanjit Channi to head the next government. AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was in second position with 25% support.

AAP Set to Make Massive Gain in Majha

In Majha region, AAP is expected to get 26% vote share, while Congress is projected to get 33% vote share, SAD 31%, BJP 6% and other 4.

Of the three regions—Malwa is the biggest with 69 Assembly seats in 12 districts,

Majha has 25 Assembly seats in 4 districts, while Doaba has 23 assembly seats in 3 districts.

The Punjab State is divided into three regions: Majha, Doaba, and Malwa.

While Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have decided to go solo, BJP has stitched an alliance with Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress for Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

Last year in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made a stunning debut bagging 14 of the total 35 wards. The ruling BJP had then won 12 and remained in the second spot.

Earlier elections in Punjab were scheduled for February 14, however, the poll panel rescheduled the Vidhan Sabha Chunav in the state to February 20 after parties urged it to slot it until after the festival of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be observed on February 16.

The current tenure of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 27, 2022. This will be the 16th Assembly of the Punjab legislature. The voting will be conducted to elect 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 117 seats of poll-bound Punjab between December 5, 2021, to January 16, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.