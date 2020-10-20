New Delhi: Protesting members of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party spent the night in state legislative assembly building against the Punjab government not sharing the draft of a new law on agriculture. Also Read - Schools Reopen in These States From Today; Number of Hours, Students Restricted | Check Guidelines

MLAs could be seen lying and sitting cross-legged on the premises of the assembly building in the visuals. They demanded the Congress government to share with them the draft copy of the proposed law to be introduced in the assembly on Tuesday.

Several AAP MLAs, demanding the copies of the draft bill, had sat in the well of the house till late on Monday.

Punjab: AAP MLAs seen sleeping inside the State Assembly last night. They had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. pic.twitter.com/kuYZKFuj1b — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Punjab is looking to counter the effects of the Centre’s new farm laws in the state with the use of state laws as much as possible.

“AAP will support the legislation against the farm laws but the government should supply us with its copies. We haven’t got copies of other bills as well. How can our legislators discuss and debate important issues?” news agency PTI quoted Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Harpal Cheema as saying.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which recently left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over the Centre’s farm laws, said the bill should have been introduced in the assembly on Monday.

Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the assembly session for the first time since his resignation from the state cabinet last year.

On his YouTube channel, Sidhu described the Centre’s farm laws as a “brutal attack” on the federal structure.

He sought an assured minimum support price and government procurement of crops. The Congress leader said the Centre talks of doubling farmers’ income, but is taking away the only assured income.

“These black laws are a brutal attack on India’s federal structure. They impinge upon the democratic powers of people of Punjab vested in the state government… to legislate upon the issue of agriculture which comes under the state list,” Sidhu said.

All three controversial farm bills that were at the centre of a huge political storm and cost the ruling BJP its alliance with the SAD, became laws on September 29 with the signature of President Ram Nath Kovind.