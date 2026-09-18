Punjab Police ASI shot dead during night patrol in Amritsar, 2nd attack in a week; CM Mann announces Rs 2 cr aid

The latest shooting comes just days after another attack on a Punjab Police ASI near Ajnala. In that case, an unidentified group calling itself “Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan” (TTH) claimed responsibility for the attack.

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Punjab Police ASI shot dead during night patrol in Amritsar, 2nd attack in a week; CM Mann announces Rs 2 cr aid (Image: X.com)

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was shot dead while on patrol in Amritsar late Thursday night. The officer, identified as Harjit Singh, was riding a motorcycle near Bhagtawala Grain Market when unidentified attackers allegedly opened fire at him. Singh suffered serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He later died while receiving treatment. The incident has raised fresh concerns over attacks on police personnel in Punjab.

Punjab DGP pays tribute

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav paid tribute to the officer and expressed condolences to his family. In a post on X, Yadav said ASI Harjit Singh of Amritsar district had lost his life while performing his duty. He also said the Punjab Police stood with the officer’s family during the difficult time.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 1 crore for the family of the deceased officer.

Another Rs. 1 crore insurance amount will reportedly be paid to the family by HDFC Bank, taking the total announced financial assistance to Rs. 2 crore.

No claim of responsibility yet

There has been no claim of responsibility for the killing of ASI Harjit Singh so far. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and trying to identify the attackers. They are also looking into whether the latest incident is connected to the recent attacks on police personnel in the state.

Killing comes days after another attack on ASI

The latest shooting comes just days after another attack on a Punjab Police ASI near Ajnala. In that case, an unidentified group calling itself “Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan” (TTH) claimed responsibility for the attack. The officer survived the shooting.

The group later allegedly issued another threat against the same officer, according to reports.

The appearance of the group has attracted the attention of intelligence agencies, with questions being raised about its origin and whether it is a newly formed outfit or an attempt by an existing banned organisation to gain a foothold in Punjab.