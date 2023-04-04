Home

Punjab Police ASI Shoots Dead Wife, Son And Pet Dog; Absconding

Punjab police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and further investigation is on.

Punjab Police ASI shoots dead wife, son and pet dog; absconding (Representative image)

Gurdaspur: A Punjab Police ASI allegedly shot dead his wife and son before fleeing from his Gurdaspur residence, police said. Bhupinder Singh, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), reportedly also shot dead his pet using his service revolver. According to the cops, the incident took place around 9.30 am on Tuesday when Singh used his service revolver to kill his wife Baljit Kaur, 40, and son Lovepreet Singh, aged 19. The motive behind these murders is yet to be ascertained.

After killing his wife and son, Singh abducted a woman who was present at the crime scene. He took the woman to a house in Batala, 35 km away from his village in Gurdaspur. Police then launched an operation to free the hostage.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwini Gotyal said they were successful in getting the woman released. Police had also asked the ASI to surrender, she said.

A resident told TOI on condition of anonymity that, “The incident was a result of a domestic dispute.” He said that the elder son of Bhupinder lived abroad.

