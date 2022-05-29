Chandigarh: Inspector-general of Police Faridkot Range Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Sunday informed that the attackers who shot Punjabi singer Sindhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday fled leaving their cars behind. Kumar further informed that an SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala, The Punjabi Superstar Who Walked On Edges Of Fame And Controversies Alike

While speaking to the media, Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, “Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon. SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits. We’ve got some important leads and investigation is underway.” Also Read - Fan Claims Sidhu Moosewala Predicted His Own Death in 'The Last Ride': 'He Dedicated This Track to Himself'

Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra also addressed a press conference and said that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Gang member- Lucky, has taken responsibility for the murder.

Bhawra also informed that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, which he did not take along today.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP said, “Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used.”

“He had four commandos from Punjab Police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn’t take along with him today. Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn’t take with him,” he added.

“After leaving his home, when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Inspector General range has been directed to form a Special Investigation Team. SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda have been deployed there. ADG law and order has mobilised additional forces,” Bhawra said.

Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was succumbed to bullet injuries after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked. He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla.

Expressing anger and shock over the attack, several Congress leaders indicated that Moosewala had succumbed to his injuries but there was no official word on his condition.

“Shocking to hear about death of #sidhumoosewala in a shootout-not sharing the videos received via WhatsApp due to sensitivity but shot at many times,” Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted.