Punjab Officer Alleges Police-Drug Mafia Nexus, Senior Cop Assures Strict Action After ‘Confidential’ Letter Goes Viral

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Ferozepur district of Punjab has claimed that some subordinate colleagues are colluding with drug smugglers.

File Photo/Representational (Image shared by @PatialaPolice on X)

New Delhi: A top officer of the Punjab Police has levelled shocking allegations against his colleagues, claiming that many police officers of the department are hand in glove with the drug mafia which is rampant in Ferozepur district of the state.

A copy of the DSP's letter addressed to senior officials listing a series of allegations against some police personnel has gone viral on social media.

Responding to the scathing allegations levelled by DSP Surinder Bansal, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ferozepur Deepak Hilori on Thursday said he had received the letter and added a thorough investigation was being conducted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

In the letter written in Punjabi, the DSP stated that the ongoing campaign initiated by the state government to eradicate drug abuse from the state had been hampered due to a few corrupt officials within the police.

The DSP alleged that many of the police officials deployed in the Ferozepur district, at present and previously, have connections with drug peddlers and gangsters.

The letter also alleged that a particular police official has kept some close associates who allegedly have “links” with drug peddlers.

According to the letter, whenever the police plan a raid on suspected drug dealers, these police officials allegedly alert them.

As a result by the time the police team arrives, the smugglers either flee or hide their illicit items, leaving no evidence behind.

The DSP has named 11 officials in the letter and claimed that as long as these “tainted” officers are stationed at their current places of posting, it would be impossible to make a dent in the drug trade in the district.

The officer has called for an urgent need for the transfer of these officials from Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, Ferozepur SP(D) Randhir Kumar said they have received a copy of the letter by DSP Bansal, which calls for the transfer of some police personnel, allegedly involved in the drug trade and having links with the drug mafia.

A letter has gone viral on social media in which DSP Ferozepur raised questions about his own department's police officers. He has written a letter to the SSP, alleging that some police officers are involved in a nexus with drug peddlers. According to the letter, when they… pic.twitter.com/IodeqA8EpL — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 7, 2023

SP Kumar said an in depth departmental investigation has been launched to verify the veracity of the allegations against the officials named in DSP Bansal’s letter.

