Chandigarh: A case has been registered by Punjab police against two members of ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) who were arrested on Thursday.

The arrested members of BKI were identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh who had been allegedly arranging funds and weapons for the sleeper cells of the banned group on the directives of Kulwinder Singh alias Khanpuriya who currently resides in Malaysia.

Police had received a specific input that Kulwinderjit Singh, who has been involved in many terrorist activities and currently resides in Malaysia, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the State.

Police had received a specific input that Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the State.

In 2016, the police had claimed that Kulwinderjit was planning to commit terror acts in Delhi, along with an aide Balwinder Singh, and it had recovered one revolver, fake identity cards of Punjab police officials and some cartridges from their possession. But he was acquitted by a special court which said that there was no evidence to prove the allegations against him.

There are over ten cases against Khanpuriya, who was also allegedly involved in cases relating to bomb blasts at Connaught Place in 1995 and two blast cases in Rajasthan in 1995 and 1996.

In January 2019, he shifted to Malaysia along with his family on a tourist visa and had been allegedly planning and coordinating terror activities from there.