Punjab Police Conducts Over 1,000 Raids To Arrest Gangsters Linked To Goldy Brar

Goldy Brar, who is believed to be hiding in Canada, is charged under at least 13 criminal cases including murder and arms smuggling.

New Delhi: After launching a massive crackdown on gangsters across the state on Thursday, the Punjab Police have raided more than 1,159 suspected locations associated with these criminals. These raids were conducted on the orders of the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav. During these operations, all hideouts, residential premises, and properties belonging to associates, relatives, and friends connected to gangsters were searched in every police district of the state.

According to Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, all the CPs/SSPs were directed to deploy adequate number of police personnel to conduct these raids and to check the whereabouts of these associates to make this massive operation a success.

The operation’s objective was to disrupt the network connecting terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers, both within India and overseas. During the operation, law enforcement teams were also instructed to apprehend individuals who raised suspicion, he further mentioned.

Approximately 625 police teams, comprising more than 2,500 police personnel, conducted this operation across 1,159 locations associated with associates of different gangsters.

Goldie Brar, having successfully evaded Indian authorities, sought refuge in both Canada and the US, while his associates remained within the country. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a case against Goldie Brar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with several other cases pending against him in Punjab.

On Wednesday, the investigative agency released two lists featuring 54 individuals along with their photographs. These individuals are wanted in connection with two cases registered last year, aimed at dismantling terror-gangster networks in the country. The lists include several wanted gangsters, such as Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh Gill

The NIA shared these lists on its official account on X, previously known as Twitter, with one list containing the names of 11 people and the other listing 43 individuals.

