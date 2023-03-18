Home

Punjab Cops Detain Khalistani Ideologue Amritpal Singh; Internet Services Suspended: Sources

Six of the aides have been arrested so far from Jalandhar. Internet services have been suspended across the state to maintain peace and order.

Heavy Police Deployment In Punjab's Jalandhar As Cops Hunt For Khalistani Ideologue Amritpal Singh (File Photo)

Punjab Police To Arrest Amritpal Singh: Punjab cops on Saturday detained Khalistani ideologue Amritpal Singh after a massive hunt with over 50 vehicles chasing him, reported Zee News citing sources. Singh was detained from Punjab’s Nakodar. The cops chased the vehicle of Amritpal Singh and reportedly surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot. Six of the aides were arrested from Jalandhar. Internet services have been suspended in several districts across the state to maintain peace and order. The Punjab government waited for the G20 event to get over to initiate action against Amritpal Singh, NDTV reported citing sources.

Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech pic.twitter.com/gMwxlOrov3 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 18, 2023

Amritpal Singh leads an outfit called “Waris Punjab De”, a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Amritpal Singh Surrounded By Cops In Jalandhar: Reports

The cops chased the vehicle of Amritpal Singh and reportedly surrounded him at Mehatpur village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot, reported NDTV. Police have sealed all the roads and exits of the village as they had prior information of his visit. Singh grabbed attention recently when his supporters stormed a police station to protest against the arrest of his key aide, kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh. He blamed the Punjab Police for the violence in Amritsar during the protest.

