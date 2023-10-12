Punjab Politics: How Political Parties Gear Up With Strategies, Alliances For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 represent a significant test.

The Indian National Congress (INC) aims to secure and maintain the seats in the 2024 parliamentary poll in Punjab.

New Delhi: The upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 serve as a crucial litmus test for major political parties in India. Whether through alliances or independently, all of them are vying for the thirteen Lok Sabha (LS) seats in Punjab in 2024.

Trending Now

The Indian National Congress (INC) aims to secure and maintain the seats in the 2024 parliamentary poll in Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also mobilizing its workers to establish a strong presence and gain independent recognition among the populace.

You may like to read

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-B), currently grappling with its own survival, is diligently working to fortify its existing network.

For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 represent a significant test. Having assumed power in the state, they are eager to demonstrate their widespread acceptance by contending for all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the INC secured 8 seats initially, but later lost the Jalandhar LS seat in a by-election. The BJP held two seats, as did the SAD. The AAP had one seat, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) SAD(A) in Amritsar also won one in by-elections.

While BJP and SAD (B) were allies in the 2019 LS elections, they parted ways during the farmer protests, opting to contest the elections independently. AAP and Congress, on the other hand, form an alliance in I.N.D.I.A Bloc. However, several senior leaders within the Congress’s Punjab unit have expressed reservations about this alliance with the AAP.

Political pundits, nonetheless, argue that the incumbent MPs of Congress are decidedly in favor of contesting the elections alongside AAP. This is largely due to the fact that the sitting MLAs of the LS constituencies are primarily from the AAP, and the Congress MPs believe they will benefit from this association.

The dynamic political landscape and the party’s strategic decisions play a crucial role. If the SAD and BJP decide to forge an alliance, there is a greater probability that the local Congress leadership will be compelled to adhere to the directives of the high command and align with AAP in Punjab.

— By Ravinder Singh Robin

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES