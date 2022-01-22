New Delhi: Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections, has challenged current Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to fight against him from the Dhuri seat. “I can’t fight from Chamkaur Sahib (constituency of Charanjit Channi) as it is a reserved seat, but he can fight from Dhuri. I welcome him,” Bhagwant Mann was quoted as saying by India Today.Also Read - Punjab Election 2022: Complete List of AAP Candidates, Check Names HERE

Bhagwant Mann is set to contest the Punjab election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency. The constituency lies in the Sangrur district where he is an MP. He was named the party's chief ministerial face on January 18 after more than 93 per cent of people voted for him in a phone line survey.

Dalvir Singh Khangura from Congress is currently the MLA in the Dhuri constituency. The fight will be tough as it has been with the Congress since 2012 when Arvind Khanna won the seat.