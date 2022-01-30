Amritsar: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said if AAP comes to power in Punjab after the February 20 Assembly polls, only photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up in all government offices in the state. There will be no photograph of any politician in these offices, he further said.Also Read - Only Congress Can Defeat Itself: Sidhu On Factionalism In Party's Punjab Unit

Talking to reporters here, Kejriwal said he had announced a few days ago that in every Delhi government office, there will be photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. “Today, we announce that after the formation of the (AAP) government in Punjab, there will be no photo of the chief minister or any other political leader in any government office,” he added. Also Read - Patiala Urban: Captain Amarinder Singh vs Who? Punjab Awaits Tough Challenge

“Photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh will be put up in all government offices, so that by looking at these photos, we and the next generation can draw inspiration from them,” he said. Recounting the struggles of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, Kejriwal said both wanted good education and health for everyone and that the country should progress after independence. Also Read - No Person Can Conduct, Publish Any Exit Poll, EC Issues Strict Guidelines Ahead of Assembly Elections

Slams Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia

The Delhi chief minister hit out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for indulging in a verbal spat and ignoring the issues plaguing people in the Amritsar East Assembly segment, calling them “political elephants”. He alleged that Sidhu is not fighting against corruption, rather his fight is only for becoming the next chief minister of the state.

Kejriwal said AAP candidate from Amritsar East Jeevanjot Kaur is carrying out door-to-door campaigning and she will always be available to listen to people’s problems. The voters of Amritsar East should ensure that Kaur wins the electoral contest, defeating Sidhu and Majithia, he added.

Bats for Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM

Replying to a question, Kejriwal said when he describes his party colleague Bhagwant Mann as “kattar imaandar” (fiercely honest), his political rivals feel that they are “kattar bhrashtachari” (corrupt) and it makes the difference very clear. Targeting the AAP’s political rivals, he said they only think about “looting” people, whereas Mann thinks about Punjab. Mann is the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)