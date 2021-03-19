Chandigarh: In view of the Covid-19 spike in the state, the Punjab government will kick-start the wheat procurement operations from April 10. Also Read - Punjab: Two Sisters Shot Dead by Sarpanch's Son in Moga, CM Amarinder Singh Orders Speedy Probe

The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

Food, Civil Supplies at Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.

He urged the Chief Minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extension in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.