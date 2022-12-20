Farmers Come Face-To-Face With Police As Protest Against Liquor Factory In Punjab’s Ferozepur Intensifies

The protestors are saying the factory will not only impact the local habitat but will also damage the water sources of the area and are seeking a ban on it.

Ferozepur: Protesting farmers came face-to-face with police officials as they continue to protest outside a liquor factory in Ferozepur’s Zira in Punjab. In the latest developments, a high-level drama was seen in Zira where people protesting against the liquor factory engaged in a clash with the police. The protestors are saying the factory will not only impact the local habitat but will also damage the water sources of the area and are seeking a ban on it.

#WATCH | Punjab: Protesting farmers came face-to-face with police officials as they continue to protest outside a liquor factory in Ferozepur’s Zira pic.twitter.com/kVW2tvL1ye — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

The protest at the Zira liquor factory in Ferozepur started on July 24.

Tension continues around Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur.

The factory has been lying shut for 146 days after protesters, many of them villagers from the surrounding areas, laid siege at the factory main gate, blaming the unit for polluting the environment, including groundwater, leading to low yield from the fields.