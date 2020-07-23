Punjab Lockdown Rules: To further tighten the lockdown regulations in the state, the Punjab government on Thursday announced a slew of penalties for people and establishments for violating lockdown norms. Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: After State Minister Bajwa, 2 More Congress MLAs Test Positive

As per guidelines from the Punjab CMO, COVID19 patients who are found violating home isolation instructions will have to pay a fine of Rs 5000. Similarly, owners of restaurants and commercial eating places will have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000 if they are found violating social distancing norms.

At present, there are 951 patients under home isolation across the state.

In the guidelines, the state government said that violation of social distancing norms and social gatherings of more than the permitted strength will lead to penalties amounting to up to Rs 10,000.

These fines and penalties are in addition to those announced earlier in May for not wearing masks in public places (Rs 500), violation of home quarantine instructions (Rs 200) and spitting in public places (Rs 500).

As per the existing guidelines, shops and commercial places are liable to pay Rs 2,000 for violation of social distancing norms, while for buses and cars, such violations are punishable by Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively, and in the case of auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, the fine stands at Rs 500.

The development comes as Punjab on Wednesday recorded 414 novel coronavirus cases, its largest single-day spike in infections, bringing the tally to 11,301.

A total of 252 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after recovering from the infection. So far 7,641 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 3,391 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now. Punjab continued to witness a surge in the number of fresh coronavirus cases in the state with a daily addition of 300-400 cases for the past several days.

Over 81 fresh cases were reported in Hoshiarpur, followed by 73 in Ludhiana, 50 in Patiala, 41 in Jalandhar, 30 in Mohali, 25 in Fazilka, 20 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 17 in Faridkot, 16 in Sangrur, 14 in Amritsar, eight each in SBS Nagar and Kapurthala, seven in Tarn Taran, five each in Barnala and Mansa, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar and Ferozepur, two in Muktsar and one each in Bathinda and Gurdaspur.