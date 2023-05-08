Home

News

India

Second Explosion Near Amritsar’s Golden Temple In 3 Days

Second Explosion Near Amritsar’s Golden Temple In 3 Days

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, police said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An explosion was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday. This is the second blast that occured in the area near the Golden temple in the last three days.

No one was injured or any damage reported in Monday’s blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, police said. The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

You may like to read

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was reported around 6:30 am. Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after and started collecting samples for investigation.

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions. Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents. One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in Saturday’s blast.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.