Chandigarh: Three people died while another three were injured after a speeding Mercedes hit a car and ran over two cyclists in Mohali yesterday. The driver of the car has been arrested by police. The incident took place near Radha Soami Satsang Chowk on Airport Road in Mohali. The deceased have been identified as Ram Prasad of Mataur, Ankush Narula of Zirakpur, and Dharampreet of Gholumajra village, while those injured are Pradeep Kumar, Shripal and Harish Kumar, reported Hindustan Times.

