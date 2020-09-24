Chandigarh: Three labourers died and one person was injured after a two-storey commercial building collapsed in Mohali’s Dera Bassi area on Thursday, an official said. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Punjab, UP And Maharashtra | List of States Likely to be Affected by Farmers' Unions Strike

“Three bodies have been taken out,” said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan. Also Read - 'Bharat Bandh': Farmers Set to Hit Streets on Friday Against Centre's Passage of Farm Bills in Parliament

Those killed were identified as Gopi, Raju and Ramesh, the official said. Also Read - Stubble Burning May Worsen COVID-19 Situation in North: Punjab CM Demands Fiscal Aid From Centre

Punjab: A building collapsed in Dera Bassi of Mohali district today. NDRF is present at the spot, rescue operation is underway. DG NDRF tweets, "Two reported dead. More victims trapped." pic.twitter.com/Gzd2ydbacm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

The building owner suffered injuries on his head and was taken to a hospital.

The rescue operation is under way and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is trying to find out if more people are trapped under the debris.

The building in Mira Malli Colony collapsed after the roof of an under-construction shop on the second floor caved in at around 9.30 am, said officials.