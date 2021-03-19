Moga (Punjab): In a shocking incident, two women were shot dead in Punjab’s Moga district on Thursday evening. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, an 18-year-old girl and her elder sister were shot dead at point-blank range with a .32-bore revolver. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Gurvir Singh, son of former sarpanch of village Sekha Khurd, Sukhwinder Kaur, who is currently absconding. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: All Schools And Colleges to Remain Shut Till March 31

Both the sisters were reportedly sitting in Gurveer Singh’s car, following which Gurveer Singh allegedly pushed the first woman out of his car, while another one tried to escape from the vehicle. However, he fired at both of them using his father’s licensed revolver and left them seriously-injured on the roadside. It is being said that It is being suspected that an argument ensued following which Gurvir opened fire at both sisters. Later, passersby spotted the two sisters and took them to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot where they succumbed to the injuries. Also Read - After Maharashtra, These 3 States Could Become Next Coronavirus Hotspots

“The accused sped away in a car after committing the crime. We are yet to ascertain why the women were killed. A manhunt has been launched to nab Gurvir and an FIR is being registered,” Nihal Singh Wala SHO inspector Gurpreet Singh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased Gurmail Singh has alleged that the accused used to harass his daughters. Also Read - Punjab Teacher Forcibly Gets Married to Her 13-Year-Old Student to Overcome Manglik Dosha, Even Performs Suhagraat

Reacting to the horrific murder, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he has directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure speedy investigation.

Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed the @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 19, 2021

”Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed the @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with,” he tweeted on Friday.