Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Friday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 3’, lifting several restrictions to boost economic activities in the state, including reopening of gyms and yoga institutes from August 5. Also Read - Unlock 3: Delhi May Not See Reopening of Hotels, Weekly Bazaars as LG Rejects Twin Decisions of Kejriwal Govt

However, the Punjab government has said that the night curfew will remain in force from 11 PM to 5 AM in the state. Also Read - 21 Die in Punjab After Consuming Spurious Liquor, CM Amarinder Singh Orders Magisterial Probe

Earlier on Thursday, CM Singh had sought the views of the Deputy Commissioners on opening of gyms and coaching centres. He had stated that he will take a final decision on this and other relaxations under Unlock 3.0 after receiving their inputs. Also Read - Initial Phase of Lockdown Was a Vacation For Many: IIM-L Study

Punjab has so far lost 361 lives to the virus. The state currently has 64 micro-containment zones, of which 16 are in Jalandhar, which also has 20 clusters. The maximum number of clusters, however, is in Amritsar, though it has only two micro-containment zones. Ludhiana (city), Jalandhar (city), Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur districts have seen the maximum surge in cases of police personnel testing positive in the past one week.

The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were on Wednesday issued by the government, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.