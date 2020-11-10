New Delhi: The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of bars after eight months of complete shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the state government also permitted shopping malls and multiplexes to function normally outside containment zones with mandatory compliance of the SOPs issued by the Union and state health department. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Here's What Captain Smriti Mandhana Told Her Teammates That Inspired Them to Title Win

It must be noted that all non-essential activities are still shut in containment zones.

Although the Punjab government allowed liquor on tables in licensed restaurants and hotel rooms since June, bars were kept closed in order to prevent the transmission of the viral disease. Entry to malls were also allowed but only on a token basis limiting the strength of visitors and each shop to 50 per cent capacity.

Punjab Government allows the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, and multiplexes located in areas outside containment zones in the State. pic.twitter.com/lAYKaYsa11 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bars across the country were closed from March 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were allowed to reopen from June 6 outside containment zones as a part of the Unlock 4 guidelines.