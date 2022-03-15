Punjab Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases went down significantly, the Punjab government on Tuesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state and urged the people to follow strict guidelines.Also Read - Any Complacency Can Be Dangerous, Covid Cases Rising in China and Singapore: NTAGI Chief

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject, all COVID-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect,” the state department of home affairs and justice said in the fresh order. Also Read - Stealth Omicron Symptoms: Sore Throat, Elevated Heart Rate and Other Symptoms to Watch Out For!

The order said the residents of the state are advised to follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. Also Read - China Reports Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases as More Cities Go Under Lockdown

The directions in this regard have been issued to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and senior police officials in the state.

Notably, several restrictions were imposed in the state by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said India recorded 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,96,062, while the active cases dipped to 33,917. The ministry added that the death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,251 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,46,171 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.