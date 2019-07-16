Moga (Punjab): Five people in Moga district’s Redawa village have been booked for allegedly thrashing a man on the suspicion that he complained about power theft.

Police confirmed, “A man was chained and thrashed by five men in Gholia Khurd village of Moga…They suspected that he had complained about them indulging in electricity theft. An FIR has been registered and one accused arrested, others are yet to be nabbed.”

The FIR followed a viral video of the attack. In his statement, as quoted by a daily, victim Harbans Singh said that the accused were using a motor to steal power. He alleged that the accused also threatened to kill him. Fellow villagers rescued him after he was tied to a tree and beaten up.

In the video clip, the accused can be seen dragging Singh with an iron chain wrapped around his neck and hands. One man can be seen raising his arm and threatening him while another man uses expletives.

According to police, the accused felt that it was Singh who had registered a complaint against them following which the electricity board disconnected their power supply.

The men reportedly booked are Gurmeet Singh, Satwant Singh, Mahinder Singh, Chinder Singh and Mangat Singh. They were booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC, according to another daily.