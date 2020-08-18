New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that there had been no scientific assessment of the available river waters in Punjab till date, pitching for setting up of a tribunal for a fair adjudication of the Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Punjab Man Who Sells Dogs For Fights Crushes a Stray Under His Car; Video Goes Viral

"You have to look at the issue from the national security perspective. If you decide to go ahead with SYL, Punjab will burn and it will become a national problem, with Haryana and Rajasthan also suffering the impact," CM Singh said, raising an alarm.

The statement was made during a video conference with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue.

Singh said it was necessary to set up a tribunal for a fair adjudication of the water availability. He pointed out that the water-sharing proposed by Eradi Commission was 40 years old, while international norms require a review every 25 years to ascertain the status.

The river water issue dates back to 1982, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi began the construction of the canal. Huge protests and agitation broke out, and a new tribunal was accorded in 1985 under the leadership of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

In today’s meeting, the Punjab CM said the Bhakra Beas Management Board had reported that availability of Ravi-Beas water had come down from the estimated 17.17 million acre-feet in 1981 to 13.38 million ac-ft in 2013.

Despite being a non-basin state, having a smaller population and lesser cultivated land area, Haryana’s total availability of river water stood at 12.48 million ac-ft against Punjab’s 12.42 million ac-ft, Singh said.

He pointed out that the trans-basin transfer of water could only be allowed from a surplus basis to a deficit basis and, “as of today, Punjab is a deficit state and could not, therefore, be asked to transfer water to Haryana”.

Highlighting his concerted decision to terminate all water agreements back in 2004 to “save” Punjab, Singh said that the situation had only aggravated since then as 109 of the state’s 128 blocks had officially been declared “dark zones”.

The situation is “likely to worsen” with melting glaciers due to climate change and now China constructing dams in their territory, Singh warned.

“Why would I not agree to give water if we had it?” Singh asked, adding that certain areas of south Haryana were, in fact, part of the erstwhile Patiala estate and he personally had “a special love” for the region.

The Punjab CM urged Shekhawat to consider the suggestion and also suggested that Rajasthan be involved in discussions on the SYL Canal/Ravi-Beas waters issue as it was also a stakeholder.

Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of the Ravi-Beas river waters’ volume, while Haryana has been seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million ac-ft of the river waters.

According to reports, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar is likely to meet his Punjab counterpart in Chandigarh for further discussions between the two states on the issue.

With PTI inputs