New Delhi: The Punjab government on Monday joined the list of non-BJP-ruled states to withdraw its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) for conducting probes in the state. With this, Punjab becomes the eighth state in a row to evoke the consent after West Bengal, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Kerala and BJP-ruled state Tripura. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav To Remain In Jail, Bail Plea Hearing Deferred Till November 27

From now on, the investigating agency will have to seek the state government’s prior permission before registering a case and conducting investigation regarding any case. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Colleges, Universities in Punjab to Re-open From Nov 16

The Additional Chief Secretary, department of home affairs and justice, has issued a notification to this effect. The notice stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act No. 25 of 1946), the Government of Punjab hereby withdraws the general consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, anytime herein before.” Also Read - Thick Layer Of Haze Covers Parts Of Delhi, Pollution Levels Highest Since November Last Year

The notification further added, “In view of revocation of all previous general consents issued earlier, prior consent of the Government of Punjab shall be required, hereinafter, on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of the aforesaid Act, by the Delhi Special Police Establishment.”

“Under Section 6 of the Act, all states except Delhi and the Union Territories have the discretion to give their consent to the CBI for a probe in the state,” it stated.