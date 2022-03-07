Punjab Zee Exit Polls LIVE Updates: India.Com is bringing you the Zee Exit Polls for Punjab Assembly Elections after the end of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh today. Exit polls findings can be published only after the completion of voting in all states.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Biggest Predictions to Start Coming in on Zee News Shortly

  • You can watch the live streaming of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll Results HERE 
  • The 16th Punjab Legislative Assembly election saw 1,304 candidates compete for the 117 seats in a multi-cornered contest in which BJP stood separate from Shiromani Akali Dal, its longtime ally.
  • Punjab went to the polls in a single-phase on February 20.
  • The voter turnout in Punjab was 72 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.

Stay connected with us to get live updates on the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results by Zee News. Also Read - Uttarakhand Zee Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Stay Tuned For The Biggest Predictions on Zee News

Also Read - Goa Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Stay Tuned For The Most Comprehensive Numbers By Zee DesignBoxed

Live Updates

  • 6:50 PM IST

    Punjab Exit Polls 2022: AAP set to form govt in Punjab, predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

    India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted a comfortable majority for AAP in Punjab.

    Cong 19-31

    AAP     76-90

    SAD     7-11

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Prominent candidates in Punjab

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. AAP’s Bhagwant Mann is contesting from Dhuri. State Congress chief Navjot Sidhu is in a tight contest with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia from Amritsar East. Former CM Amarinder Singh is contesting from Patiala Urban. Sukhbir Badal is contesting from Jalalabad, while his father, 94-year-old Parkash Singh Badal, is contesting from Lambi.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    What are Exit Polls?

    Exit polls are predictions made by media organisations using random or systematic sampling methods that predict election winners before the results are released. Predictions are typically based on questions posed to voters, such as which party they voted for and why.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    Punjab Polls 2017

    In Punjab, the Congress had managed to secure 38.5 per cent of the total votes polled in 2017, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal with 25.24 per cent, Aam Aadmi Party with 23.72 per cent and Bharatiya Janata Party with 5.39 per cent.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    My party has done well, says Captain Amarinder

    Captain Amarinder Singh, whose Lok Congress Party is contesting the Punjab polls in an alliance with the BJP, said: “I am not a Pundit. I am not somebody who can predict. My party has done well. BJP has done well. Let us see what happens.”

  • 5:50 PM IST

    Punjab Assembly Election in 2017

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal which was in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party could win only 18 seats.