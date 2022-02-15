New Delhi: Punjabi actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu on Tuesday died in a road accident. According to the initial reports, the accident happened today on the KMP highway. “Mr. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling in rammed a trailer truck,” the police cited by NDTV said.Also Read - Delhi Cabinet Approves Compensation Of Rs 20,000 Per Acre To Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

Sidhu along with his friend was on his way to Punjab from Delhi when his Scorpio dashed into a parked container near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway in Haryana. Reportedly, the singer died on the way to the hospital. The report also claims that Sidhu’s body has also been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day: CM Jai Ram Thakur Announces Benefits for Employees, Pensioners; 31 Per Cent DA

A woman passenger in the vehicle is said to have survived the accident. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla's Cousin Beaten Up, Stripped Naked And Paralysed, Actor Says 'Begging For FIR'

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his grief over the death of the social activist. “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans,” he tweeted.

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

Deep Sidhu was twice arrested after being accused of playing a part in the conspiracy to hoist a Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Disclaimer: The image embed above has been taken from Twitter. India.com does not vouch for the authenticity of the image.