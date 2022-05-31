New Delhi: After the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the security of another renowned singer Mika Singh has been increased. Mika Singh is currently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan where he is shooting for the reality show “Swayamvar Mika Di Voti”.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 6 Suspect Detained From Uttarakhand, One Found Hiding Among Pilgrims

Heavy Security For Mika Singh

The Jodhpur commissioner has deployed a police team for the protection of Mika Singh. On late Monday night, 50 police personnel were deployed at Hotel Umaid Palace where Mika is staying. Even during the shooting, adequate security arrangements are in place. Only staff and shooting crew members will be allowed into the hotel. The entry of the rest has been stopped till the shooting is underway. Also Read - Salman Khan Was On Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Hit List’ Before Sidhu Moosewala

While a few cops are keeping a guard outside the hotel a few others are stationed inside. Also, drones are being used to monitor every movement around Hotel Umaid Palace. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder Result of Inter-gang Rivalry and Involvement of Gangsters: Punjab DGP

DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that Mika Singh has been given precautionary security after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. However, no demand was made from Mika’s side.

Mika Singh Condemns Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder On Social Media

Earlier, after the murder of Moosewala, Mika Singh, while sharing the Facebook post written by Lawrence Bishnoi Group, wrote that this page should be banned. He condemned the murder by posting continuously on his Twitter handle.

After the news of the killing of Moosewala spread, Mika shared his feelings on his Facebook page, “I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking.”

Also posting a screenshot of Lawrence’s Facebook page, he said that such Facebook pages should be banned. Jodhpur Police got alert after Mika’s tweets.