Punjab’s Police Station In Tarn Taran Attacked With Rocket Launcher; Khalistani Outfit SFJ Claims Responsibility

The attack took place at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district.

Tarn Taran: A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday. Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, reported News18 citing sources.

The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Prakash Singh, SHO, Sarhali Police Station said that prima facie it looks like an RPG attack and forensic teams are on the way. The forensic team will tell you what exactly it is. They are checking everything and they will tell you. Nobody was injured.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson of BJP, tweeted, “Per media reports, Police Station in Tarn Taran attacked by rocket launcher type weapon! This is 2nd RPG attack on a Police Station (Mohali on May 8) in 7 months. Very worrying & a disturbing development! Law & order situation has been in a free fall since AAP formed Govt in Punjab,”