Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in Puri on Wednesday. As per the schedule, the Shila Bije will be held at 9.45 am and the Foundation stone will be laid between 10.15 am to 10.30 am. A three-day yajna started near the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday ahead of the scheduled ceremonial start of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project.

Earlier, the rituals of Ankura Ropana, Pancha Karma, Brahmana Barana, Surjya Puja, Sala Prabesha, Yajna, Gou Puja, Agni Puja, Shila Snana have been conducted.

The Shree Mandira Parikrama Project will be a 75-meter corridor around Shree Jagannatha Temple at Puri. The intent of the project is to provide expansive, unobstructed corridors around the Meghanada Pacheri (Outer wall of Shree Jagannatha Temple) for giving an opportunity to devotees and pilgrims to have visual connect with the Temple, Neelchakra and Meghanada Pacheri. Shreemandira Parikrama will also serve the function of providing amenities for pilgrims and for strengthening safety & security of the temple and devotees.

The proposal has following components:

Heritage Corridor Amenities & Facilities Matha Redevelopment

Heritage Corridor (9 components)

The 75 meters of the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC) abutting Meghanada Pacheri is broadly divided into nine (9) zones on the northern, southern and western side.

These include:

7-meter Green Buffer Zone (adjacent to Meghanada Pacheri): This consists of a 5-meter terraced landscape green as a 1-meter high buffer from the monument outer wall. The remaining section includes a 2-meter hardscape area abutting Meghanada Pacheri for access by staff and maintenance purpose.

10-meter Antar (Inner) Pradakshina: Pedestrian-only path for ceremonial procession of deities year-round and used by the general public for parikrama of Shreemandira complex. However, this will also have limited vehicular access for service vehicles and emergency purposes.

14-meter Landscape Zone: These gardens have been designed through meticulous research of the local arboriculture practices. Local varieties of trees and shrub used in Jagannatha Culture will be planted here.

8-meter Bahya (Outer) Pradakshina: Covered by trees on either side, this shaded pedestrian path will act as a shaded pathway for pilgrims to experience the spiritual ambience and unobstructed views of Shree Jagannatha Temple.

10-meter Public Convenience Zone: This zone will have facilities such as restrooms, drinking water fountains, information-cum-donation kiosks, and shelter pavilions for shade and rest.

4.5-meter service lane: A segregated lane for access by service vehicles and maintenance of the parikrama.

4.5-meter-wide dedicated shuttle cum emergency lane for accommodating police, fire and emergency vehicles to ensure immediate deployment of services during emergency situations.

7.5-meter mixed traffic lane to aid in movement of vehicles around the Shreemandira Parikrama and to ensure access to properties abutting the Outer Access Road. This lane also serves as the feeder road to connect the neighbouring sahis with the temple.

7-meter-wide shaded footpath with trees designed adjacent to the mixed traffic lane for a smoother pedestrian flow around the parikrama and neighbouring area for people to commute. This will be equipped with a parking bay for Sevayaks and temple workers, and street furniture.

The remainder 2.5 metres is utilized for median, landscape buffer & compound wall separating the outer access road from the parikrama area.

The eastern plaza of the heritage corridor is proposed as a large open space as many festivals of Shree Mandira including the Rath Yatra starts from here. This will allow large congregation of devotees to take place in a safe and secure environment. It is pertinent to note here that more than 90% of the Heritage Corridor i.e., about Ac.24.7 out of Ac.26 is being developed as open and green spaces.

Amenities & Facilities (in the Heritage Corridor) – Various amenities & facilities are proposed to be provided in the Heritage Corridor. Details of the same are as per following – Main Cloak Room – Main cloak to be used by pilgrims/visitors for depositing their baggage, shoes and mobile phone before queuing up for entering to the temple complex. This is to be located at north east corner over an area of 500 Sqm. Mini Cloak Room – Mini cloak rooms to be located near south and west gate of the temple (area assigned for each Mini Cloak Room is 26.7 sqm), for visitors to deposit their mobile phones and shoes, for convenance of visitors/temple workers, who will be mainly using these gates. Shree Jagannatha Reception Centre (SJRC) – In order to meet the essential requirements of visitors to Shree Mandira and the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC), a queue management facility with capacity of 6,000 persons, along with security checking (Baggage screening) facility, cloakroom for keeping belongings of up to four thousand families, drinking water and toilet facilities, facilities for washing hands and feet, souvenir including book shop etc. are being provided in this centre, spread over an area of 7917 sqm. This will be built over half an acre land available next to Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC) on South-East side. Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) Office – The dignitaries and guests will be received and explained about the temple at the renovated office. Further, it will provide for adequate arrangements for dignitaries and guests to witness the Ratha Yatra of the Lords. The safety & security arrangements have accordingly been made in this office. Information cum Donation Kiosk – Information cum Donation Kiosk to be located in North, South & West side (area assigned for each Information cum Donation Kiosk is 26.7 sqm) of the corridor, for facilitating the devotees with the required information about the temple, facilities, rituals etc. The kiosks will also have provision for accepting donations from the devotees / pilgrims for the temple. Shelter Pavilion – To be used as shaded resting points for pilgrims around the plaza, these are located strategically in west side (2 nos.) and in south side (3 nos.) of the Corridor. Each Shelter Pavilion to be built over an area of 13 Sqm. Female Toilet – One Washroom each (to be built over an area of 45 sqm), located in North, South & West side of the corridor, for the female devotees. Male Toilet – One Washroom each (to be built over an area of 45 sqm), located in North, South & West side of the corridor, for the male devotees. Sevayat Toilet – One Washroom each (to be built over an area of 45 sqm), located in North & South side of the Corridor for the sevayats and kitchen staff of Shree Mandira. Police Service Centre – To be used by Police personnel deployed for ensuring safety & security for the temple & the devotees visiting the temple. The Police Service centre will be located in West side of the Corridor over an area of 26.7 Sqm. ATM Kiosk – One ATM kiosk (to be built over an area of 26.7 sqm) planned in the North side of the Corridor to ensure that the devotees get access to their bank account in time of need. Electrical Room – A centrally controlled state of art- electrical room with high tech technology is planned on western side of plaza for efficient and smart management of electricity in and around temple complex. This will house all electrical equipment and power backup facilities required for the temple complex and the plaza area. The electrical room is planned to be built over an area of 130 sqm. First Aid Centre – A preliminary emergency medical facility for addressing any health emergency is planned for the temple workers/Sevayats and visitors. The First AID centre is planned to be built over an area of 26.7 sqm.

Matha Redevelopment – Efforts will be made to redevelop Matha temples existing within 75-meter Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor (SJHC). These matha temples will be redeveloped by keeping in mind Kalingan style of architecture in general and specific traditions of the concerned matha. Further, this redevelopment will also provide for Garbha Griha, Jagamohana, & Nata Mandapa for all such temples.