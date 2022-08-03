Bhubaneswar: A large chunk of plaster weighing around 1.5 kg fell off the roof of the historic Shree Jagannath Temple on Wednesday disrupting daily rituals for some time, said an official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The lime plaster detached from the roof of Puri Srimandir’s ‘garbha gruha’ or the sanctum sanctorum raising concerns about the safety of the Lord Jagannath temple.Also Read - Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date, Significance, And Uniqueness of Most Prominent Festival in Puri, Odisha

The chunk was found behind Lord Balabhadra and later deposited at the Garada (storehouse) of Shreemandir. Also Read - #SaveJagannathTemple Trends Big on Twitter After 40 Chullahs Found Vandalised in Mandir Premises

We have informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). There was no damage to any person or the idols of deities inside the temple, the official said, Also Read - Now Puri Temple to Remain Open for Devotees on Sundays Also from March 20

An ASI official, who visited the shrine, said the lime plaster fell off the roof due to “moisture at the spot”.