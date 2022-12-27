Top Recommended Stories
Stampede-like Situation Erupts at Puri’s Jagannath Temple, Several Injured
Puri Jagannath Temple Stampede: The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays
Bhubaneswar: As many as ix girl students were injured and hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, police said. The condition of the girls is stated to be stable. The injured girls, students of classes 9 and 10, were later rescued and admitted to a local hospital.
The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays, a police officer said.
The students were at the sea beach throughout the day, and went to visit the 12th-century shrine in the evening before returning home, he said.
While climbing the 22 steps (‘Baisi Pahacha’) to the temple around 8 pm, the girls were caught in a stampede-like situation and fainted, a temple office-bearer said. There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day.
