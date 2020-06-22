New Delhi: After initially staying the Rath Yatra this year in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the Yatra can be conducted in Odisha’s Puri but with certain restrictions. Also Read - Rath Yatra 2020: All You Need to Know About The Chariot Festival Associated With Lord Jagannath

"Puri rath yatra will be held with coordination of Temple committee, State and central Govt without compromising with health issue," the top court said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the Rath Yatra preparatory meeting at 5 pm today in Bhubaneswar, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Supreme Court that 'Annual Rath Yatra can be held without public participation keeping in view the COVID19 pandemic'. More than a dozen petitions had been moved before the Supreme Court seeking recall of its order staying the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, which was scheduled for June 23.

On June 18, the top court had stayed the ‘Rath Yatra’ in Puri and all other places in Odisha in the wake of coronavirus, which has killed more than 13,000 people across the country.

On Sunday, the Odisha government had said it will take favourable action as legally permissible when the writ petition on holding of Puri Rath Yatra will be taken up for hearing before the Supreme Court.