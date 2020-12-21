New Delhi: Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) derailed at 2.04 am after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur division at 2.04 am on Monday. Also Read - Odisha Woman Teaches Tribal Children For Free in Bhubaneswar, Holds Classes Near Their Dwellings

Pradip Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur with all senior officers and relief train reached the spot.

"Only six wheels were derailed. No causality or injury was reported. Engine with driver and the assistant driver is safe," according to East Coast Railway.