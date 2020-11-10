Purnia Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Purnia Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 7 is underway amid tight security.The Purnia assembly constituency is the 62nd Vidhan Sabha seat and is part of the Purnia district that shares an inter-state border. The Purnia constituency is the largest city in Bihar’s northeastern region and is popularly called ‘Mini Darjeeling’. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: How Key Candidates Are Performing in Their Constituencies | Full List

A semi-urban seat, Purnia has been a BJP stronghold since 2000 with sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Khemka who is in the fray for elections again this year. In 2015, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka defeated Congress candidate Indu Sinha by a margin of 32,815 votes, accounting for 17.57 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.26% in 2015 in the seat. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: Why Final Numbers Will be Out Late Tonight | Know Here

This year, Congress has yet again pitted Indu Sinha against BJP’s Khemka and only time will tell if it can defeat the saffron party leader. Other candidates fighting the polls include Ashma Parveen of the JD(U), Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD, Sanjay Kumar Singh from LJP, and Ravindra Kumar of the RLSP, among others. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: No Ladoos in Sight, BJP Remains Cautious Despite Promising Trends

The 2020 elections saw a total of 3,07,273 eligible electors, of which 1,61,046 were male, 1,45,938 female and nine voters were of the third gender.

Here are latest updates:

Delhi: BJP workers gather at the party headquarters as official trends show NDA's lead in #BiharElection2020. pic.twitter.com/IbdhgQZzUi — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

1 PM: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka has taken a lead over 9,100 votes against Congress’ Indu Sinha.

10 AM: Early trends show Vijay Kumar Khemka of BJP leading

8.00 am: Counting of votes begin