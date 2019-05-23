Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Purulia, Medinipur, Jhargram, Ghatal, Kanthi, Tamluk, Arambagh in West Bengal will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, May 23. The results for Purulia, Medinipur, Jhargram, Ghatal, Kanthi, Tamluk, Arambagh will be announced on the same day.

Purulia was won by Mriganka Mahato of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Jyotirmoy Mahto, Congress’s Nepal Mahato, TMC’s Mriganka Mahato and CPI(M)’s Bir Singh Mahato.

Medinipur was won by Sandhya Roy of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress’s Sambhunath Chatterjee, TMC’s Manas Bhunia and CPI(M)’s Biplab Bhatt.

Jhargram was won by Uma Saren of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Kunar Hembram, Congress’s Jagyeswar Hemb Ram, TMC’s Beerbaha Soren and CPI(M)’s Deblina Hembram.

Ghatal was won by Adhikari Deepak (Dev) of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Bharati Ghosh, Congress’s Khandakar Mohammad Saifullah, TMC’s Deepak Adhikari (Dev) and CPI(M)’s Tapan Ganguly.

Kanthi was won by Adhikari Sisir Kumar of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Debashish Samant, Congress’s Dipak Kumar Das, TMC’s Sisir Adhikari and CPI(M)’s Paritosh Pattanayak.

Tamluk was won by Adhikari Suvendu of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Siddharth Naskar, Congress’s Lakshman Chandra Seth, TMC’s Dibyendu Adhikari and CPI(M)’s Sk. Ibrahim Ali.

Arambagh was won by Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) of the TMC in 2014. For 2014 LS polls, it is being contested by BJP’s Tapan Roy, Congress’s Jyoti Das, TMC’s Aparupa Poddar and CPI(M)’s Sakti Mohan Malik.