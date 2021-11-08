New Delhi: The 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16. Built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the Expressway will connect eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. The 340.824-km Purvanchal Expressway starts from Chandsarai village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) and ends at Hyderia village in Ghazipur district (NH-19), about 18-km from the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. Hence, it will not only lessen travel time between parts of UP and Delhi, but this expressway will also cut the travel time between Delhi and Bihar.Also Read - Coming Soon: 340 Km Long Purvanchal Expressway Connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur | Photos

For now, Bihar’s Buxar district has been connected with Purvanchal Expressway and there is also a plan to connect Bhagalpur also by this road in the future. With the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, the people of Bihar will be able to reach Delhi by road almost within 12 hours. If we do the maths, then one can figure out that the distance of 302 km Lucknow to Agra Expressway and 165 km from Agra to Delhi can be covered within that time as the Agra Lucknow Taj Expressway and the Greater Noida-Agra Yamuna expressway are already operational. With the construction of this expressway, Bihar’s capital Patna will have direct connectivity to Delhi with four and six lanes. At present, the distance from Patna to Delhi is in 18-20 hours which will be reduced to 10-12 hours. Also Read - Ancient Buddha Head, Coins & Artifacts Found While Digging Mound For Purvanchal Expressway in UP

The request to extend the expressway till Bihar was made by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year. Kumar said that the extension of the road for another 17 kilometres will help Bihar connect directly with New Delhi. The extension of Purvanchal expressway will also boost trade and the agriculture sector, said the CM. “Transportation between Delhi and Bihar by road will become easier. We already have a good road between Buxar and Patna and the widening of four-lanes is underway,” added Kumar. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation of Purvanchal Expressway, Samajwadi Party Claims Project is Brainchild of Akhilesh Yadav

The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. The Yogi Adityanath-led government claims that the Expressway will not only open the way for industrial activities but will also give a boost to the development of Purvanchal and provide employment to a large number of people.

The expressway covers the nine districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. It will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Allahabad through link roads. In addition to this, the expressway will also have a three-km long runway at Kudebhar in Sultanpur district.

This runway has also been proposed for landing and take-off of fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during an emergency situation. The foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2018 at Azamgarh.