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Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off buses for Char Dham Yatra from Rishikesh, also inspects free medical camp on site

Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off buses for Char Dham Yatra from Rishikesh, also inspects free medical camp on site

Welcoming pilgrims from across the country to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is a path that connects faith, devotion, and the soul.

Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off buses for Char Dham Yatra from Rishikesh, also inspects free medical camp on site

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the inauguration program of Char Dham Yatra–2026, organized by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh. On this occasion, he flagged off buses carrying pilgrims to the Char Dham. He also inspected the free medical camp set up for the devotees.

Welcoming pilgrims from across the country to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is a path that connects faith, devotion, and the soul. It provides the strength to overcome every challenge. He stated that the government is committed to ensuring that the pilgrimage is smooth, safe, well-organized, and divine. The Char Dham Yatra offers spiritual peace and energy to millions of devotees.

The Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Maa Ganga, the yatra is setting new records every year. He emphasized that the state government is firmly committed to ensuring a safe pilgrimage and that he is personally reviewing the preparations on a regular basis. The government’s goal is to provide safety, respect, and a divine experience to every pilgrim so that they carry back golden memories of their time in Devbhoomi.

He urged all pilgrims to maintain cleanliness at religious places and along the travel routes. He said that every particle of Uttarakhand is sacred and preserving its purity is a collective responsibility. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has set a target of a Green Char Dham Yatra and a plastic-free Kedarnath Dham this year. Proper sanitation arrangements have been ensured along the routes, and it has been made mandatory for all vehicles to carry dustbins. He added that just as we keep our home temples clean and pure, we must do the same for Devbhoomi.

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The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several historic initiatives are being undertaken to make the yatra more convenient. Recently, the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore, was inaugurated, making travel faster and smoother. Reconstruction work in Kedarnath and Badrinath is progressing rapidly, and facilities are being expanded at Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib as well.

He added that under the All Weather Road Project, travel routes have been made more accessible. Ropeway projects from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham and from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are also progressing. He noted that the Char Dham Yatra is a major source of livelihood for lakhs of people, and efforts are being made to promote local products, employment, and the economy. He appealed to pilgrims to purchase local products during their visit.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the state government is working sensitively towards ensuring the convenience, safety, and health of pilgrims. He urged travelers to follow government advisories and undergo health check-ups before undertaking the journey if necessary. He informed that a medical hospital in Kedarnath is ready, and a 50-bed hospital in Badrinath will be completed by June. Adequate health facilities have been arranged along the yatra route.

Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra stated that the Transport Department is continuously preparing for the yatra. Ensuring a safe and smooth journey for every pilgrim is their duty. He informed that shuttle services have been introduced at single-lane roads and landslide-prone areas along the route. A helpline number will also be provided for movable shuttle services. LED displays will be installed at various locations to provide information to travelers.

On this occasion, former Cabinet Minister and MLA Premchand Aggarwal, Mayor Shambhu Paswan, Chairman of Hemkund Gurudwara Trust Narendrajit Bindra, and several other dignitaries were present.

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