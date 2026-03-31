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Grand midnight welcome for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Kashipur to Khatima, massive crowds line route

Grand midnight welcome for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Kashipur to Khatima, massive crowds line route

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand late-night welcome from Kashipur to Khatima, as massive crowds gathered across towns, showcasing strong public support and enthusiasm in Udham Singh Nagar.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Khatima/Udham Singh Nagar: Pushkar Singh Dhami was granted a late-night mega-volunteers’ reception amid tremendous euphoria as he returned to Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar area after Kashipur upon the conclusion of public assembly. From Kashipur to Khatima, thousands of supporters thronged the streets to cheer up Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Road from Kashipur To Khatima Turned Into ‘Sanman Sarak’

Road-side flag marches were organized from Kashipur till Khatima by BJP volunteers and locals beyond midnight. Local citizens of villages like Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanakmatta and others assembled alongside roads in thousands.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was welcomed with cheers and sloganeering amidst flag-waving by public as they awaited his arrival.

Celebratory Mood On Stretch With Traditional Drumming

Citizens welcomed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with flowers and traditional drums. BJP karyakartas organized impromptu road-show like reception to honor Dhami ji amidst chants of slogans.

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Responds To Reception

Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his thanks towards people who welcomed him. He tweeted- “The welcome that I received today in Udham Singh Nagar wasn’t for me, but for the welfare-centric policies of the state government.”

“The love that I received today from people of Uttarakhand will only encourage me more to work for the state’s development,” Dhami added.

Citizens Gather En-Masse As Support For Dhami Ji

The overwhelming reception in Udham Singh Nagar is being interpreted by many as faith shown by citizens in developmental works undertaken by the state government. Dhami ji’s massive connection with the general public has further been strengthened due to public presence during late-night roadshow like fanfare in multiple cities.

Thousands came out in Khatima And Kashipur To Welcome Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Thousands of supporters gathered in Khatima and Kashipur to welcome Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami upon his arrival from Delhi. Crowds waving tricolour and raising slogans were seen cheering up Dhami ji in both the cities.

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